Home Free, an a cappella group specializing in country music will bring Nashville standards and country-dipped pop hits to the La Crosse Center on May 2.
Home Free has become a household name, amassing more than 250 million YouTube views, and entertaining more than 350,000 people live in concert since bursting on the national scene in 2013. The five-man band has become known for their show-stopping performances that mix their signature all-vocal music with their quick-witted humor.
Their fourth studio album, “Timeless,” was released in September 2017 on Columbia Records and debuted at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Country Albums Chart, the fourth consecutive top 5 Billboard debut for Home Free.
Home Free won on NBC's "The Sing-Off" in 2013 and in 2014 performed at the La Crescent High School Performing Arts Center.
Audiences can expect new music and new stylings, plus country hits like Maren Morris’ “My Church,” pop jams like Shakira’s “Try Everything” and fan favorite classics like the calypso-infused arrangement of Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire.”
Tickets for Home Free go on sale starting at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, with online presales starting Tuesday. Tickets are available through ticketmaster.com, the La Crosse Center box office, and by phone at 800-745-3000.
