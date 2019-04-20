William Wycherley’s “A Country Wife” — a bawdy comedy centered around the escapades of the English upper classes — was considered extremely scandalous, if not immoral, when it was first staged in 1675.
Since then, its witty dialogue, sharp satire and lively characters have kept theater companies and audiences coming back.
The Department of Theatre Arts at UW-La Crosse will present its version of the classic Restoration comedy, a version that highlights some thought provoking parallels with the glam-rock period of the early 1970s.
Director Greg Parmeter says he was attracted to the play because of those similarities.
“There was an explosion of hedonism,” he said. “The men feel like rock stars, and the clothing was all about showing off.” Like the glam rock period of the ’70s, the late 17th-century also was a time of playing around with sexuality and gender.
Under the puritanical rule of England’s Oliver Cromwell, theaters had been closed for 18 years. When they reopened, women were allowed on stage for the first time, and, suddenly, plays could deal with sexuality in more open ways than during William Shakespeare’s day.
Many of those Restoration plays were satires targeting the upper classes, but no playwright did it more often than Wycherly, Permeter said.
“He had a very dim view of the aristocracy” Parmeter said. “The entire plot of the play is about the sexual escapades of the upper classes, including group sex and prostitution.”
The play did its best to expose the underside of that era’s high society.
“These people were considered the paragons of society, but the play shows them at their absolute worst,” Parmeter said. “Seeing that is part of the fun.”
But the play also is reminiscent of something more contemporary.
“The undertone of glam rock is that these guys were revered, but underneath the surface there was hedonism and debauchery,” Parmeter said. “There’s an ugly undercurrent we tend to gloss over.”
To heighten that 1970s feeling, the interludes between scenes will be accompanied by rock music from that era and, of course, the flamboyant clothing on display also recalls that period.
Parmeter encourages people — even those who might be unsure about attending a period piece like this one — to come and see for themselves.
“It’s a lot of fun, and the characters are quick-witted and intelligent,” he said.
