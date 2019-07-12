{{featured_button_text}}
Chris Young

Chris Young will perform Oct. 18 at the La Crosse Center.

Chris Young, a multi-platinum country artist, will bring his "Raised on Country" tour to the La Crosse Center on Oct. 18. The Eli Young Band and Matt Snell are the opening acts.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show — which cost $59.75 plus applicable fees — go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19.

Young performed at the La Crosse Center in May 2018 with Kane Brown and Morgan Evans.

Young has accumulated 2 billion on-demand streams, 12 million singles sold, 11 career No. 1 singles, two Grammy nominations, three Country Music Association nominations and 4 Academy of Country Music nominations.

