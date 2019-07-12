Chris Young will perform Oct. 18 at the La Crosse Center.
Jeff Johnson photo
Chris Young, a multi-platinum country artist, will bring his "Raised on Country" tour to the La Crosse Center on Oct. 18. The Eli Young Band and Matt Snell are the opening acts.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show — which cost $59.75 plus applicable fees — go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19.
Young has accumulated 2 billion on-demand streams, 12 million singles sold, 11 career No. 1 singles, two Grammy nominations, three Country Music Association nominations and 4 Academy of Country Music nominations.
