COVID-19 puts La Crosse area arts venues in limbo

Like Reed in Viroqua, Fahey is looking forward to a time when things can get back to something resembling normal. “When people get through this, I think they’re going to want to go out and socialize,” he said.

Dillon McArdle, executive director of the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, said he has had to postpone all shows up until June 12 and even that is kind of a floating date.

“We’re hoping things are back to normal by then,” he said. “Our Live on Cleary Terrace outdoor concerts run from June through August and we’d like to do those.”

“People turn to the arts when times get tough,” McArdle said. “There’s nothing but television now and that only fills so many voids -- there’s no music or live theater. Right now, we’re sitting here planning so can come back strong.”

Jen Roberdeau, director of public engagement and marketing for the Viterbo Fine Arts Center, reported that 23 performances have been either cancelled or postponed. That includes the Arts for Young America School Series.

Like the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Viterbo has had to cancel all university productions because there are no longer any students on campus.