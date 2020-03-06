Creativity abounds in student show

March is Youth Art Month in Wisconsin and, as always, that also means it’s time for the annual K-12 West Salem District Honors Show at the Heider Center in West Salem.
As in previous years, the district’s four art teachers each pick 25 pieces they believe are worthy of being hung in the Heider Center Art Gallery.
Putting on an art show with 100 pieces of work is a significant undertaking, says middle school art teacher Angie Hemker.
“Prepping the work, making labels, programs, posters, invites and hanging the pieces is a huge time commitment,” she said. “But it is hugely rewarding to see this when it’s all put together. It’s the best time of year.”
Quenten Brown, who teaches in the high school, agreed that assembling this show is one of the most rewarding parts of his job. “We are so fortunate to have the gallery space and an administration and school board that champion the creative process with our artists,” Brown said.
Nicole Finch — one of two art teachers in the elementary school — was new to her job last year, but she too considered the K-12 Show and the reception that’s a big part of it a highlight of her year. “I loved seeing the pride on my student’s faces when they find their artwork hanging in the gallery — and how excited they are to share their work with their families,” she said.
Because the artist range from kindergarteners to high schoolers, this show is always one of the more wide-ranging exhibits of the Heider season — both in subject matter and medium.
For this article, all four art teachers were asked to provide one image of the kind of work they see on a daily basis.
Elementary school art teacher Kaylin Lotspaih sent in a surprisingly skilled self-portrait by kindergartener Liv Athnos while Finch sent in third-grader Elsa Wolbrink’s sculpture of a dog. “She worked on this for four weeks and faced many challenges during the creative process,” Finch said. “But she persevered through them all in order to make this wonderful work of art.”
Hemker’s contribution was a French scene created by eighth-grader Rylan Riste. She added that Rylan always pays great attention to detail and craftsmanship on her projects. Meanwhile, Brown sent in a gouache and ink drawing of a church made by Josie West, a high school junior.
While Brown says he’s never used gouache himself, he’s been impressed by how West has handled the medium. “She has developed an illustrative, pop art style where colors are blocked in, creating a sense of calm in each piece… Her work is subtle, nuanced and rather stunning!”
The reception for the K-12 show will be on March 19 and Lotspaih considers it a great night for her young students. “They not only get to be proud of themselves, but they also get to be celebrated by their parents, teachers, friends and community,” she said. “This is very cheesy but it’s a fact,” she said. “After every art reception as I’m driving home I think, ‘This is why I teach.’”