Laun Braithwaite and Karl Wallin are both much too young to have direct memories of Feb. 3, 1959 — “the day the music died,” as that date came to be known after Don McLean’s classic “American Pie” used that phrase to reference the plane crash that killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “Big Bopper” Richardson.
But both Braithwaite and Wallin had fathers who were rock ‘n’ roll fans in the 1950s, and both their fathers had collections that included recordings by Buddy Holly and the Crickets. “My dad graduated high school in 1957 so he had all the Buddy Holly records,” Braithwaite said of his father, Lanny. “I was into that by the time I was 3 years old.”
Wallin recalls his father, Knute, a musician who grew up in northern Wisconsin, lamenting how he didn’t take the chance to see Holly perform when that fateful Winter Dance Party tour came to Duluth, Minn., and how sad he was after hearing about the airplane crash that followed the tour stop at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa.
“He felt it was a terrible shame,” Wallin said. “He was a big fan of Buddy Holly.”
Braithwaite and Wallin have played their share of Holly songs in their rockabilly trio, The Tinglers, with Braithwaite singing Holly’s part and playing guitar, Wallin playing bass guitar and Wallin’s friend since childhood Scott Benson on drums.
“Laun does Buddy as well as I’ve heard anybody do Buddy, and I’ve seen professional guys do Buddy,” Wallin said.
Renowned guitarist Greg Koch, another longtime friend of Wallin, also expressed amazement at Braithwaite’s singing skills. "Laun Braithwaite's uncanny ability to vocally mimic the vocal stylings and nuances of so many singers is amazing. I call him the Rich Little of classic rock," Koch said.
When Gregg “Cheech” Hall approached Wallin and Braithwaite about putting together a tribute show at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts to mark the 60th anniversary of the tragedy by recreating that Surf Ballroom show, they were all in.
“It’s more than just playing a gig for us. We’ve always wanted to do a Buddy Holly show,” Wallin said. “Scott and I have wanted to do it since before our voices changed.”
They’ll finally get their chance on Saturday, Feb. 9, when “60 Winters Later: A Tribute to the Day the Music Died” hits the stage of the Weber Center’s Lyche Theater.
The show is far more than just a tribute to Holly, although it would be easy to make an evening out of just playing the great songs he recorded before his chartered plane crashed in that Iowa cornfield just minutes after taking off. There’s his first hit, “That’ll Be the Day,” and they kept coming with “Peggy Sue,” “Oh Boy,” “Rave On,” “Well All Right,” “It’s So Easy,” “Words of Love” and “True Love Ways,” an amazing body of work considering he was killed at age 22.
The show also salutes the Big Bopper, who is known for his one-sided telephone conversation novelty hit, “Chantilly Lace,” with Wallin singing the Big Bopper songs. Richardson was a larger-than-life Texas disc jockey — he set a record for continual radio broadcast by playing 1,821 records over the course of just over five days. “He was quite a performer, like a Wolfman Jack only with a deeper voice,” Wallin said.
Richardson also was a promising songwriter, penning the George Jones hit “White Lightning” and “Running Bear,” which was a No. 1 hit a year after Richardson’s death at age 28.
At 17, Ritchie Valens was the youngest of the three rockers killed in the crash, but even at that young age he already had recorded classics including “La Bamba,” “Donna” and “Come On, Let’s Go.” For the Weber Center show, Valens’ songs will be performed by Javier Trejo, a veteran Twin Cities based musician and friend and bandmate of Hall in the White Iron Band and other projects.
One thing that might set “60 Winters Later” apart from other tributes to the fallen music heroes is it also includes songs from a fourth attraction on the Winter Dance Party tour: Dion and the Belmonts. In 1959, Dion DiMucci had notched one hit, “I Wonder Why,” but he went on to record a number of classics, including “Runaround Sue,” “The Wanderer,” “A Teenager in Love,” “Ruby Baby” and “Abraham, Martin and John.”
Greg Reierson, a longtime musical collaborator and friend of Wallin and Benson, will do Dion’s songs, and Wallin said people are in for a real treat. “Greg is really an amazing singer. He’s classically trained and can really belt out the ballads,” Wallin said.
Joining in the festivities will be Jon Nygren on guitar and Devin Freedlund on saxophone, with Marty Severson serving as emcee and narrator, and Hall providing a musical interlude between performers, serving as what Wallin described as a “one-man Greek chorus.”
While the performers will use period-correct musical gear and wear vintage-style clothing, it’s definitely meant as a musical salute and not a dramatic portrayal.
“The sound should be really close to what the originals were, but none of us are close to being 22 years old anymore,” Wallin said. “We’re not going to be portraying them.”
