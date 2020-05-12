Decision on La Crosse's Oktoberfest coming later this summer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Plans for the 60th annual La Crosse Oktoberfest celebration are still undecided, officials said this week, as they wait to see what COVID-19 brings in the coming weeks and months.

The four-day event, scheduled this year for Sept. 24-27, brings in tens of thousands of guests to the downtown area for a parade, keg tappings, music and food — which is a real problem if the virus outbreak persists.

"While the prognosis may not seem great at this time for Oktoberfest occurring as planned, it's important to keep in mind that the current situation has developed quickly over the past two months, and there are still four months until Oktoberfest," said James Brennan, co-president of the Oktoberfest board.

Officials are hoping that the tides will change in their favor, but won't be making any final decisions until mid-July, when most of their contracts and payments for the event need to be finalized.

"It is our duty to not make any rash or hasty decisions," Brennan said.

In the meantime, it is still business as usual for the fest-planners, who are continuing their prep for the event.

"Right now, our sole focus is planning for Oktoberfest to occur as scheduled," Brennan said.