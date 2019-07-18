Big names from the Twin Cities area will join local bands for 30 separate performances this Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first-ever Cheech’s Deecefest Family Music Festival.
It was probably inevitable that La Crosse’s Gregg “Cheech” Hall would one day put together a music festival. Besides his work with Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball, the founder of Deece Productions has been one of the major forces behind Moon Tunes as well as countless other tribute shows over the years.
“Everything came together, and it seemed like the right weekend because there wasn’t a lot of other stuff going on,” Hall said. “For what we needed it was perfect.”
One of the factors influencing Hall’s decision was the availability of the grounds at Creekside Grill and Pub.
“There’s a lot of room, and they’ve got a big tent, so even if it rains we’ll still be good to go,” Hall said.
The Creekside is one of two main venues for the festival. The other is a little further down Smith Valley Road at Bluebird Springs Campground. A smaller acoustic music stage also will be set up inside the Creekside Grill to provide music between sets.
Camping will be available at Bluebird Springs and both venues will have music going on Friday and Saturday. “We’ll also have a shuttle bus going back and forth,” Hall said.
Undoubtedly, one of the festival highlights will be Friday night’s performance by The Crush Brothers, a Twin Cities-based super group consisting of Mark Joseph of The Big Wu, Alex Steele from Rooster McCabe and former La Crosse resident and American Idol contestant Reed Grimm. The group’s ace in the hole is “one man entertainment system” and beat-boxing loop artist, Heatbox.
“All these guys are good buddies of mine,” Hall said. “We all came out (professionally) at about the same time. They’ve been playing a lot of festivals this summer, so they should really be solid.”
Another Friday highlight at the Creekside Stage will feature Joseph and his new band, American Soul, performing Paul Simon’s "Graceland." That isn’t the only tribute of the weekend. Saturday evening on the Creekside stage will include tributes to Neil Young (by the Garden of Eatin’ Family Band) and John Prine (by Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball).
Saturday evening’s shows will end with a reunion concert by one of Hall’s former bands, Mitgee Evers.
“We were kind of a big deal in the early 2000s, but since then we’ve spread out all over,” Hall said. Former band members are returning to La Crosse from Oregon, Idaho and the Twin Cities for Saturday’s show.
Since “family music” is part of the festival’s name, children younger than 10 will be admitted free. There will be a magic show Saturday afternoon, as well as face painting and an arts-and-crafts tent at Bluebird Springs. In addition to the short shuttle between the Creekside Stage and the Bluebird Springs stage, the Pearl Street Brewery will offer shuttle rides to the festival.
The festival will end with a free concert at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Bluebird Springs Campground. It will be a tribute to the Allman Brothers Band by Jimbo Zill, Matt Becker and the Tommy Bentz Band. Hall said this particular concert was moved to Sunday because of scheduling conflicts Saturday night.
