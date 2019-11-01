{{featured_button_text}}

Eleen Lin's "Dick, Moby" will open with a reception from 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Gallery of Viterbo University.

Lin will also give a public lecture on her work 4 p.m. Nov. 6 in room 301 of the Fine Arts Center.

"Dick, Moby" was inspired by Herman Melville's "Moby Dick" and the mistranslations in the Mandarin language version of the book. Lin was born in Taiwan, raised in Thailand, and earned a bachelor's degree from the Slade School of Fine art in the United Kingdom and an MFA in painting and printmaking from the Yale University School of Art.

The free exhibit will run until Dec. 6. The gallery, located on the third floor of the Viterbo Fine Arts Center, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. when school is in session.

