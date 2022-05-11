Beaver Dam brewer wins top 'chili beer' honor at World Beer Cup

In the long list of contenders for the most flavorful beers from around the world, one name stands out for Beaver Dam fans. Ooga Brewing Company won a gold award at the World Beer Cup awards presentation on May 5 in Minneapolis.

The Brewers Association developed the World Beer Cup Competition in 1996 to celebrate the art and science of brewing. Often referred to as “The Olympics of Beer Competitions,” the World Beer Cup says it is the most prestigious beer competition in the world. It is held every two years at different locations.

A total of 10,542 entries were submitted to the competition from 2,493 breweries representing 57 countries – the largest competition to date. The majority of judging took place in Colorado, in advance of the awards banquet. There are 103 categories including “chili beer,” of which Holla! jalapeño cream ale was proclaimed the best.

“It has 20 pounds of chilis in every batch,” said assistant brewer and taproom manager Sarah Ferree. She added that there were 84 submissions in that category, and the second place (silver) award winner was from Mexico.

The brewery opened in June of 2019. It was named after the sound of a vintage truck horn – and the fact that the brewery long housed several car dealerships.

Holla! was one of its initial offerings and has been one of its most popular brews ever since. There are usually 12 beers on tap at the brewery. At least nine seasonal brews are rotated throughout the year.

This is not Ooga’s first such competition. In 2020 the brewery submitted brews to the World Beer Cup competition that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a sign of public support, all submissions were distilled into hand sanitizer.

Quite a comedown for a brew that has been ranked as best in the world.

“It was really good sanitizer,” said Ruth Metz, who co-owns the enterprise with husband Jim, “but I bet it tasted delicious.”

Although head brewer Jeff Scanlan and Ferree knew their best-selling beverage was a hit in Beaver Dam, they were shocked at winning the highest honor in such a competitive category.

“We had no idea that we won until it was announced,” said Ferree.

“I’ve been calling it the best chili beer in the world for a long time, but only tongue in cheek,” said Scanlan. “I know it’s good, but I figured we’re from Wisconsin. There are a lot of other brewers that have more experience with chili beers, and they’re pretty good. When they announced Holla! as the winner, I was floored, but really pleased.”

The supply of the brew is currently in short supply. He faces a big task replenishing stock for those who are eager to imbibe the prize-winning product.

“We ran out over the weekend,” said Ferree. “It means the world to me that our product was recognized.”

“I’m very proud of what we created here,” said Metz.

“It’s an important stepping stone for our business,” said Scanlan. “Every challenge is an opportunity, so we’ll see what the future has in store for us. I think it says something when people in Beaver Dam say, ‘What’s going on in Beaver Dam?’ I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The prize is a worth more in prestige than anything else.

“You get a plaque, bragging rights, a moment of glory and it’s back to cleaning kettles and kegging,” said Scanlan.

Ooga Crush was also submitted in the “hazy IPA” category, being a mix of lemonade and beer in a low-alcohol alternative.

Not all categories achieve highest honors. World Beer Cup judges do not automatically award the top three entries in a particular category. For example, judges may recognize a beer as a silver or bronze award winner yet not grant a gold award.

Such ranking ensures that the highest standards are maintained for all categories.

“When industry professionals acknowledge the excellence in products from around the market, the beer drinker can be sure that those brands are the finest available,” says Chris Swersey, World Beer Cup competition director.

“Evaluating beer happens on many levels,” Swersey said. “On a professional level, beer evaluation is a form of peer review. The results are public, so consumers can learn what beers meet a high level of quality and what beers exemplify certain styles as interpreted by the judges.”

