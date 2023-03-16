Beer brands from Ale Asylum are getting new life thanks to another Madison brewery.

The Ryan and Zak Koga, co-owners of Karben4 Brewing Co., announced Thursday that they have purchased and will begin brewing Ale Asylum beer, beginning with the former brewery's flagship beer, Hopalicious. The purchase did not include the former Ale Asylum brewing facility at 2002 Pankratz St.

"We are excited to bring Ale Asylum back to where it all began," said Zak Koga. "All the classic Ale Asylum beers will be brewed again at the Karben4 facility in Madison, which is where they were first brewed when Ale Asylum was founded in 2006. It feels like a natural fit to have these iconic beers back in their original home.”

Ale Asylum was founded in 2006 in production space at the corner of Kinsman Boulevard and Stoughton Road, near Madison Area Technical College, that is now home to Karben4. In 2012, Ale Asylum, with its eyes on producing 100,000 barrels of beer a year, moved into a new 45,000-square-foot brewing facility near the Dane County Regional Airport. But as the craft brewing industry continued to expand with more breweries and an endless lineup of new beers, and market share dwindled, Ale Asylum was unable to stay afloat. In 2021, the company closed its taproom and kitchen and was put up for sale before production ended in July 2022 when a potential buyer backed out of a proposed deal.

Hopalicious will be the first Ale Asylum brand to relaunch from the Karben4 taproom during a “Hopalicious Comes Home” event on March 22 with more Ale Asylum brands relaunching throughout this year. They have included in the past, Ambergeddon, Motorhead Road Crew, Velveteen Habit, Madtown Nutbrown, Bedlam and Unshadowed.

Karben4 was founded in 2012, three years after Ryan Koga became brewmaster at Yellowstone Valley Brewing Co. in Billings, Montana. His Madison brewery is now known for its Fantasy Factory line of beer that includes an IPA but has expanded over the years into several different styles that include a Maibock Ale, Milk Stout and fruited flavors like grapefruit, mango and pineapple.

The brewery just completed an an expansion that has doubled the capacity of its canning line while an expansion to double brewing capacity is scheduled to be completed this summer.

“As Karben4 enters our 10th year in business, we’re excited for the opportunity to brew some classic, Wisconsin craft beers that so many of us know and love,” Ryan Koga said. “As we’re growing, we’re looking back and reflecting, too. We’re also planning to bring back a handful of well-known and crowd favorite K4 beers this year. "

This is a developing story and will be updated.