Blooming Grounds owner opens new cocktail bar Muddled Thyme

A month ago, a new business — Muddled Thyme — opened in Winona. Its mission? To bring an upscale, elevated cocktail bar with from scratch food to the downtown scene. Its owner? The almost two decade owner of Blooming Grounds Coffee House, Amy Jo Marks.

Marks, who has lived in Winona since 1993, said she’s seen how the downtown scene has transformed and evolved over the years.

“Since having two food service businesses, one for 19 years (Blooming Grounds Downtown) and one for four years (Blooming Ground Express),” Marks said, “I’ve been in the community enough to know where the deficits are, what we need, what direction I feel like people are headed with food.”

When she first opened Blooming Grounds, Marks explained, the culture around cocktails and food in Winona wasn’t as interested in a more elevated, higher end product.

“It was a burger and fries sort of town,” said Marks. “But I really think the driver is from the younger generation. The kids in their 20s and 30s are really driving a different sort of food scene, which is for the better.”

Bringing people together and creating a sense of community in her business has always been a goal for Marks. Although, transitioning from a morning coffee-drinking scene to a nighttime cocktail-drinking scene does have some overlap, it also has garnered some new challenges.

“Liquor is very different than coffee,” she explained. “And not just in its preparation but the environment that we serve it in. Where coffee is more like quick serve at the counter, here (at Muddled Thyme) you have wait staff, a hostess and the customers are trying to come in and unwind after the day versus grabbing a coffee before they start it.”

Marks said, too, that the creative process around crafting not only the cocktail menu but the food menu was an exciting challenge to take on.

“I love the drink construction and flavor profiling within the coffee industry, and that definitely carries over into the cocktail industry,” said Marks. And getting to sit down with her chef and staff to brainstorm ideas and flavors has been a big part of the formation of Muddled Thyme’s menu.

A new but foreseen challenge Marks knew she would have to encounter owning a bar would be dealing with intoxication. Learning as things happen, Marks has had to feel her way around handling cutting people off, letting people back in, and maintaining the safe, enjoyable environment she set out to create.

“Anytime you have a business that has alcohol as its central product, obviously, you have to worry about intoxication,” Marks said. “We haven’t had this problem yet, but I know that things can and most likely will happen. With the alcohol factor, that’s a dynamic I never really had to deal with over at Blooming Grounds.”

Nevertheless, Marks has implement her vision of Muddled Thyme’s potential.

“I wanted something that’s craft cocktail central, with a simple, from-scratch food menu,” said Marks. “A place for people to come and enjoy their friends and conversation.”

Muddled Thyme is located at 75 W. Third St. in downtown Winona. For more information visit www.MuddledThyme.com.