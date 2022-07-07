Lake Geneva Farmstand cannot extend outdoor seating to neighbor's property even though they have neighbor's permission

A Downtown Lake Geneva restaurant had gotten a permit for outdoor seating and received permission from its neighboring business to extend outdoor seating, but the city has since stepped in and said the restaurant has to cut back on outdoor seating, even if it had the neighbor’s permission.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Monday, June 27, to renew a sidewalk cafe application for The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., to allow the restaurant to offer outdoor dining from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

As part of the permit application, the restaurant plans to offer five outdoor seating tables, which will extend to the neighboring business Compass real estate, formerly known as Keefe Real Estate, 703 W. Main St.

Roberta Robers, co-owner of The Farmstand, told aldermen during a June 21 finance committee meeting that she has received written permission from Roger Wolff, owner of the building that encompasses both businesses, to extend outdoor dining tables to the real estate business.

However during the June 27 city council meeting, city officials said a restaurant cannot place outdoor dining tables at the property of a neighboring business even if it receives permission from the business owner, according to a city ordinance.

The Farmstand was allowed to place outdoor dining tables in front of the real estate business last year.

“So even though you might have permission of your neighbor, the neighbor doesn’t have the authority to give that permission,” Alderman Ken Howell said. “According to the ordinance, it can only go so far. At FLR, we figured this wasn’t a big deal and the person should be allowed to do it, but we would be flying in the face of the ordinance if we approved this.”

City Attorney Dan Draper said, according to the ordinance, outdoor dining should be operated within the restaurant’s property line.

“It’s always been the intent that you can only place your tables within the restaurant,” Draper said.

Alderman Richard Hedlund proposed that the council vote down the application renewal, so the restaurant can reapply to meet the standards of the city ordinance.

He said the outdoor seating plans that the restaurant owners submitted would not be applicable and they would be paying a higher fee than necessary because they would not be able to have the number of tables they are requesting.

“The application we got in the packet isn’t what is going to be approved,” Hedlund said. “They’re asking for five tables, they’re not going to be able to have five tables. They will probably be able to have four, maybe three. So the fees they are going to pay aren’t applicable anymore nor is the drawing plan.”

Howell proposed that the city council approve the application renewal under the condition that the restaurant owners reapply and submit a plan that reflects the city ordinance, so they can still offer outdoor dining until a new application is approved.

“I’m looking for some kind of way out of this to allow them to stay in business with the least amount of disruption,” Howell said.