Wisconsin milkshake innovators plan expansions into Burlington and Mount Pleasant

WATERFORD — Less than six months after serving its first “krazy shake” in Downtown Waterford, Kravings is getting ready to introduce its wild frozen creations in two new locations.

Ice cream lovers in Burlington and Mount Pleasant are about to discover the exotic world of colorful milkshakes topped with donuts, brownies and other decadent treats.

That could be just the beginning for business partners Jordan Karweik and Mike Ottelien, who have mapped out an aggressive strategy for expanding the Kravings concept far beyond its Racine County roots.

Karweik said the partners hope to open five to eight locations before the end of 2022, and then double the number of Kravings stores the following year. He mentioned Lake Geneva, Kenosha, Waukesha and Oak Creek among the sites under consideration.

The business partners, Karweik said, are committed to growing the Kravings name rather than resting on their laurels and staying “comfortable,” as he put it.

“It’s easy to stay where you are when you’re comfortable,” he said. “We want to push forward before we get too comfortable.”

The stores in Burlington and Mount Pleasant, both scheduled to open next month, already are creating a buzz.

Kravings is setting up shop at 344 N. Pine St. in Burlington, in a former dance studio downtown. In Mount Pleasant, the store is opening at 5517 Durand Ave., in a strip-mall location most recently occupied by a hair salon.

Christine Mangold, who works in a neighboring jewelry store in Burlington, said she looks forward to trying one of the zany Kravings concoctions. Mangold expects to see many other people do the same, too.

“It’s something different and unique,” she said. “And we like that.”

The first Kravings opened its doors at 202 E. Main St. in Waterford in January, after construction delays forced the owners to risk a mid-winter opening that was unusual for an ice cream place in Wisconsin.

But crowds packed the place from the very start, and have continued lining up for “krazy shakes,” which come in bright colors with such toppings as cupcakes and peanut butter cups. Customers enjoy snapping pictures of their dessert almost as much as they enjoy devouring it.

Patrons can also make special requests or build their own milkshake, choosing from 16 ice cream flavors and 15 topping choices. Prices range from $8 to $11 for krazy shakes and for build-your-own creations.

Thousands of people have already experienced Kravings in Waterford; the store averages more than 100 customers a day.

Minh Pham, who owns a nail salon next to the future Kravings store in Mount Pleasant, said he expects the non-traditional ice cream shop to draw crowds that will benefit other retailers along Durand Avenue.

“We don’t have anything like that around here,” Pham said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

In Burlington, city officials have assisted and welcomed Kravings to the community’s popular downtown shopping district.

“The City of Burlington is excited to see Kravings join our historic downtown,” City Administrator Carina Walters said. “Jordan and his team will add another excellent experience to our residents and visitors.”

Karweik sold his insurance brokerage in Waterford to pursue his gourmet milkshake idea, joined by Ottelien, a one-time insurance customer who already owned a successful commercial painting business.

The two partners said they have the resources to pursue their ambitious expansion strategy without seeking outside financing.

Ottelien said a couple of would-be franchisers already have stepped forward, including one who has previous experience with another ice cream name that has done pretty well: Dairy Queen.

The Kravings owners have consulted with a franchise specialist about options for growing the brand by franchising.

“We’re aiming high,” Ottelien said. “You set your goal high so you’ve got something to work toward.”

For now, the partners are focused on launching the new stores in Burlington and Mount Pleasant.

Like the Waterford flagship, both will be leased spaces, as the business owners concentrate on building their brand rather than accumulating real estate.

Both new stores offer bigger spaces than Waterford for larger kitchens and more room for customer seating. Karweik, however, said he wants to remain consistent by delivering the same products and fun atmosphere that have made the original store a success.

“It’s more than just ice cream,” he said. “It’s creating an experience.”

