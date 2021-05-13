Disney Q2 revenue drops on continued weakness in parks

Revenue dropped 13 percent to $15.61 billion, from $18.03 billion last year. That was short of analyst expectations of $15.86 billion.

The vast library of Disney+, including Disney movies and TV shows plus hit original series like Marvel's “WandaVision” and the Star Wars spinoff “The Mandalorian," have helped drive signups. People stuck at home during the pandemic over the past year also boosted subscriptions, but that could begin to ease as things open up again.

Revenue per Disney+ customer dropped 29 percent to $3.99. That's because the figures include Disney's offering in India, where customers pay less than in other parts of the world.

Revenue from parks dropped 44 percent to $3.17 billion. But parks are beginning to show signs of life after being shuttered during most of the pandemic. Disneyland in Anaheim, California, reopened on April 30, after the quarter ended. Disney World in Orlando and other parks around the world were open during the quarter, although at reduced capacity.

Movie theaters shuttered during the pandemic have also begun to reopen since late March. Disney plans to release “Cruella," a live-action movie about the villain in “101 Dalmations," starring Emma Stone, in theaters on May 28. It will release Marvel's “Black Widow" starring Scarlett Johansson in July. Both will also be offered on Disney+ at the time of release for $30.

