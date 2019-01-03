The Pump House Regional Arts Center will highlight diverse works by four artists in new exhibits to run Jan. 9 through Feb. 23.
In the Kader Gallery, the largest display space at The Pump House, works by Joan Gundersen, Laurel Grey and Jennifer Rusterholz Stano will be shown.
An exhibit titled “Driftless: Landscape Paintings of Southwest Wisconsin” will feature at least 12 landscape oil paintings by Gundersen, a La Crosse resident, that focus on views of the region in which she attempts to "capture the life force and mood within a place."
"I hope to maintain a truthfulness in these oil landscape paintings of the Coulee Region beyond a photorealistic approach," Gundersen said. "The paintings are based on my love of nature and the tie to the land which surrounds me."
The exhibit from Grey, an Onalaska glass artist, is called "Komorebi: Sunlight Filtering Through Trees" and features works with hundreds of glass leaves that Grey made starting with traditional stained glass painting techniques.
The name of Grey's exhibit comes from a Japanese word relating to sunlight streaming through trees, and "this exhibit is an attempt to capture the ephemeral beauty of this experience through the medium of glass," Grey said.
Stano’s exhibit, titled “What Lies Beneath,” will include abstract oil paintings on a variety of surfaces from the Minneapolis-based artist.
The Front Gallery will feature works by another Twin Cities artist, photographer Emily Thompson of Plymouth. The exhibit, titled "Does the Caterpillar Turn into a Butterfly Yet," features images captured during her travels the past couple years in Chicago and New York City.
Her photographs of forgotten, overlooked and vandalized parts of the cities are infused with "memories of the past, whispers of hope, witty jokes and please for change that wish to be heard," Thompson explained. "Rather than being lulled into the everyday bustle of the city, it is best to slow down and appreciate the art that lies everywhere within the city."
A reception celebrating the opening of the exhibits will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at the Pump House, 119 King St.
