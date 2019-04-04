The Alter Eagles, a tribute band of the original Eagles, will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 11 in the Main Theater of Viterbo University Fine Arts Center.
Tickets are $35 for main floor, $31 for lower balcony, and $25 for upper balcony seating.
For tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.