Auditions for the La Crosse Community Theater's holiday musical, "Elf: The Musical," will be 6 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 at Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Front St. S., La Crosse.
"Elf: The Musical" will be directed by guest artist Stephanie Harter Campbell, whose previous directing credits include "Mamma Mia!" and "The Music Man" at LCT as well as "Hansel and Gretel" at Viterbo.
Auditions are open for ages eight and up, with roles available for men, women and children. Specific roles can be found at www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org/volunteer/audition.
People interested in auditioning should prepare 30 seconds of singing with accompaniment, as a pianist, CD Player and 1/8" AUX-input cable will be provided, and be dressed to move for a dance audition. First-timers are welcome.
Performances for the holiday musical are Thursdays through Sundays, Dec. 6 through 22, with an additional performance on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
For more information, call the box office at 608-784-9292.
