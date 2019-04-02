The Eli Young Band will bring its brand of modern country music to La Crosse May 26 at Copeland Park on the city's North Side.
The band will perform hits from its new album "This is Eli Young Band," which came out March 29, including top 15 hit "Love Ain't."
The group won Billboard's No. 1 Country Song of the Year and Academy of Country Music Song of the Year for "Crazy Girl" and has toured with Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean and other country stars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.