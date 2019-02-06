The Eli Young Band and Billy Currington will headline two concert events at Copeland Park this summer.
The Eli Young Band performs at the La Crosse Loggers baseball field on Sunday, May 26, while Currington is scheduled for a concert on Friday, Aug. 2.
General admission tickets are $34 for stadium grandstand seats or $40 for field, with VIP tickets available for $80. Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8.
For tickets or more information, call 608-796-9553 or visit www.lacrosseloggers.com.
