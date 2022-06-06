Elon Musk threatens to drop Twitter deal, Apple's new iOS, remembering D-Day, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics for today, June 6.
Elon Musk, Twitter
Elon Musk is threatening to walk away from his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, accusing the company of refusing to give him information about its spam bot and fake accounts.
Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter dated Monday that the company disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The lawyers wrote that Musk has repeatedly asked for the information since May 9, about a month after his offer to buy the company, so he could evaluate how many of the company’s 229 million accounts are fake.
Apple
Apple kicked off its annual developer conference by unveiling its next-generation mobile software, iOS 16, with new features that will let users personalize their iPhone lock screens, change how they text friends through iMessage and deepen how its smartphones integrate with cars.
These and other updates, which were unveiled at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, show how Apple continues to push to ensure its devices -- the iPhone in particular -- remain central to our daily lives and the many products we interact with. But while these updates will likely appeal to many Apple device users, the event was also notable for what was not announced: a new product.
D-Day
Joy and sadness in acute doses poured out Monday on the beaches of Normandy.
As several dozen D-Day veterans — now all in their 90s — set foot on the sands that claimed so many colleagues, they are thankful for the gratitude and friendliness of the French toward those who landed here on June 6, 1944. The sadness comes as they think of their fallen comrades and of another battle now being waged in Europe: the war in Ukraine.
As a bright sun rose Monday over the wide band of sand at Omaha Beach, U.S. D-Day veteran Charles Shay expressed thoughts for his comrades who died here 78 years ago.
Stocks, Dow Jones, Amazon
Proud Boys
Boris Johnson
This morning's top headlines: Monday, June 6
Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol. The fighters' last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow’s invasion. Dozens of bodies recovered from the bombed-out mill’s now Russian-occupied ruins have been transferred to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where DNA testing is underway to identify the remains. That is according to Maksym Zhorin, a military commander and former leader of the Azov Regiment, which was among the Ukrainian units that defended the plant for nearly three months before surrendering.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support from his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future. Known for his ability to shrug off scandals, the charismatic leader has struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. Support among his fellow Conservative lawmakers has weakened as some see the leader, renowned for his ability to connect with voters, increasingly as a liability rather than an asset in elections.
Queen Elizabeth II has appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her on the final day of festivities marking her 70 years on the throne. The 96-year-old monarch has had problems moving around recently. Earlier, a boisterous, colorful street pageant celebrating Elizabeth's life and Britain’s diversity paraded through London. When it was finished, thousands flooded in front of the palace to see the queen. One man said “it’s a massive honor to be part of this. We’ve got the best queen in the world, don’t we?" In a statement later, the queen said “she was humbled and deeply touched” that so many people turned out for her Platinum Jubilee.
The U.S. and South Korea have launched eight ballistic missiles into the sea in a show of force matching a North Korean display a day earlier that extended a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday's drill was aimed at demonstrating an ability to respond swiftly and accurately to North Korean attacks. Its launches of eight missiles on Sunday appeared to be a single-day record for North Korea and was its 18th round of missile tests this year. Experts say the weapons displays are a brinksmanship ploy to bring the United States back to their stalled diplomacy from a position of strength and to cement North Korea's status as a nuclear power.
Tropical Storm Alex is heading for a close pass by Bermuda on Monday after deluging parts of Florida and causing three deaths in Cuba. It became the Atlantic hurricane season's first named storm early Sunday as it reached tropical storm strength when it moved out over the Altantic after passing across South Florida, where it left streets flooded and motorists stranded in some cities Saturday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Alex has weakened a bit, with maximum sustained winds reaching 65 mph by early Monday. It was centered about 140 miles northwest of Bermuda and moving to the east-northeast at 28 mph and this motion is expected to continue until the storm is absorbed Tuesday.
Joy and sadness are pouring out of those on the beaches of Normandy for the 78th anniversary of D-Day. Several dozen World War II veterans attended D-Day commemorations Monday in France. For two years, D-Day ceremonies were reduced to a minimum due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, crowds of French and international visitors are back. The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation. Now D-Day veterans are shocked and dismayed over the war in Ukraine. Charles Shay, 98, says “In 1944, I landed on these beaches and we thought we’d bring peace to the world."
Authorities say gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular Philadelphia entertainment district. Officers patrolling the South Street area heard multiple shots and found several people with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk and in the street. One officer saw someone shooting into a crowd and fired, and police believe that man was struck before he dropped his gun and fled. Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said a 34-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man died. Two of them and many other other shooting victims, who ranged from 17 to 69, are believed to have been innocent bystanders.
Jennifer Lopez was honored with the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday. The actor-singer gave emotional speech acknowledging skeptics and believers who she says collectively contributed to her career success. She also won best song for the track “On My Way” from the “Marry Me” soundtrack. Olivia Rodrigo won best music documentary for her project “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u." “Spider-Man: No Way Home” took home best movie. “Euphoria” won best show at the ceremony, which returned to a live format after being pre-recorded for several years. It was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Alec John Such, the bassist and a founding member of the iconic rock band Bon Jovi, has died. He was 70. Such was the New Jersey rock band’s bassist from 1983 to 1994. He later rejoined for its induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. Such's death was announced Sunday by the band's singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi. No details on when or how Such died were immediately available. A publicist for Bon Jovi didn’t immediately respond to messages. Bon Jovi credited Such for bringing the band together, noting that he was a childhood friend of drummer Tico Torres.
Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole connected from just inside of midcourt to cap a huge third-quarter run and the Golden State Warriors evened the NBA Finals at a game apiece by beating the Boston Celtics 107-88 on Sunday night. Poole finished with 17 for the Warriors, who outscored Boston 35-14 in the third quarter to turn a two-point halftime lead into a 23-point edge. And when the Warriors then scored the first six points of the fourth, the Celtics waved the surrender flag and emptied their bench. Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his 28 points in the first half for Boston. Jaylen Brown added 17 for the Celtics.
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Minjee Lee won the U.S. Women’s Open by four strokes over Mina Harigae at Pine Needles on Sunday to earn $1.8 million, the largest payout in the history of women’s golf.
Ondrej Palat scored with 42 seconds left and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday to cut their deficit in the Eastern Conference finals to 2-1. Palat’s goal, off a nifty pass from Nikita Kucherov, capped a comeback that began after Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored power-play goals in a span of just over two minutes in the second period to put the Rangers up 2-0. Facing the prospect of falling behind 3-0, the Lightning rallied with Kucherov scoring on the power play in the second period and Steven Stamkos tying it early in the third. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves for the Lightning. Game 4 is Tuesday night in Tampa,
Joey Logano jockeyed for the lead with Kyle Busch in overtime, got around him for good just before the white flag flew and cruised to the victory Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway. Logano made it a banner day for Team Penske, which won the IndyCar race with Will Power earlier in the day in Detroit. Kurt Busch finished second with Logano’s teammate, Ryan Blaney, finishing fourth and Aric Almirola in fifth.