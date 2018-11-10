The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Department of Theatre Arts will present a production of the Tony-nominated play “Enchanted April” by Michael Barber, a gentle and romantic comedy of four women’s journeys to self discovery and empowerment.
“Enchanted April” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 and Dec. 6-8, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9, in the Toland Theatre in the Center for the Arts on the UW-L campus.
The play starts in 1920s London, where two frustrated housewives decide to rent a villa in Italy for a holiday — without their husbands. The housewives recruit two ladies, an elderly widow and young, beautiful socialite, to split the costs and join in the fun of an Italian holiday. With the arrival of two chastened husbands and one attractive young artist, romance blooms again.
Against the backdrop of a country still reeling from World War I, “Enchanted April” offers to its characters, and viewers, a balm of sunshine and renewal. Among the wisteria blossoms and the Mediterranean sunshine, these four ladies form unlikely friendships, redefine and strengthen their marriages, and rediscover themselves in the process.“Enchanted April,” based on the novel by Elizabeth von Arnim, was adapted into an Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe Award winning movie in 1992.
The UW-L production is directed by new faculty member Jean Wilcoxon and the cast includes Alec Bercham, Sarah Coppenbarger, Emily Farebrother, Sarah Lambert, Grant Latus, Evan Medd, Katie Piper and Maddie Stoffel.
Tickets are $18, $16 for seniors citizens and non-UW-L students and $6 for UW-L students. Tickets may be purchased online at www.uwlax.edu/theatre-arts. In-person ticket sales at the box office and phone reservations begin Nov. 29 by calling 608-785-8522.
