EXPLAINER: What's this craze for 'NFTs' all about, anyway?

I STILL DON'T GET IT. CAN'T ANYONE JUST COPY DIGITAL STUFF OFF THE INTERNET?

Sure, anyone can download a copy of Beeple's art from his social media feed, print it out, and hang it on the wall. Just like you can take a photo of the Mona Lisa in the Louvre or buy a print from the museum gift shop. But that doesn't mean you own those original artworks.

One purpose of NFTs is that they can be used to trace an object's digital provenance, allowing a select few to prove ownership. In the broader picture, it's a way to create scarcity -- albeit artificial — so that you can sell something for higher prices thanks to its scarcity.

“All the time, money and effort you spend in your digital life, you can create value for that," said Chicago fund manager Andrew Steinwold, who started an NFT fund in 2019. “You have property rights in the physical world. Why don’t we have property rights in the digital world?"

SO WHAT’S A BEEPLE?