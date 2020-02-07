Famed dance company to perform at Viterbo

The acclaimed African American dance company Lula Washington Dance Theatre will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Founded in 1980 in the inner city of South Los Angeles, Lula Washington Dance Theatre has become one of the most admired African American contemporary dance companies in the country.

The company performs innovative and provocative choreography by Lula Washington, who uses dance to explore social and humanitarian issues, including aspects of African American history and culture.

Washington is an award-winning choreographer whose work is filled with honesty, integrity and unparalleled creativity.

Lula Washington Dance Theatre is comprised of young, athletic dancers, many of whom were groomed in Lula Washington’s inner-city dance studio. While Washington requires her dancers to be excellent performers, she also emphasizes the importance of being community leaders.

The group has performed at Lincoln Center Out of Doors, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, the Ordway Theater in Minneapolis, the Pioneer Center in Reno, the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and in Germany, Spain, Mexico and St. Croix, Virgin Islands. In addition to touring, the company dances in numerous schools each year.