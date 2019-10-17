One of the hottest new groups in country music — an all-female band with talents that have been likened to the Dixie Chicks or Fleetwood Mac — will kick off the 2019-2020 season at the Marie W. Heider Regional Art Center.
Named after a haunting Bob Dylan song, Farewell Angelina features exquisite four-part harmonies over blazing double violins and guitars.
Meanwhile, critics have been raving about the group’s songwriting chops. While listing Farewell Angelina among its “New Artists You Need to Know,” Rolling Stone lauded the band’s “wickedly smart songwriting delivered with a healthy dose of sass.”
There are good reasons for the band’s songwriting prowess. Although they hale from different parts of the country — one from the East Coast, one from the West Coast and two from the Midwest — all four women met and became friends while building successful solo careers in Nashville. As multi-instrumentalists they toured and recorded with top artists and wrote songs for stars including George Strait and Kenny Rogers.
“All our solo careers were growing, but it never felt quite right,” said violinist Nicole Witt. “There’s just something magical that happens when the four of are singing together.
Witt had no trouble recalling the first time that happened: “It was around my kitchen table one night — there definitely was a synergy there,” she said.
Touring in support of the band’s “Wine & Women” EP, Farewell Angelina will perform 80 dates in 2019 and another 100 over the next year, both in Europe and America. Its members even been asked by the U.S. State Department to do a tour of Indonesia.
“We’re excited about that — it’s really going to be an incredible year,” Witt said. “We love connecting to people with our music. “
Farewell Angelina fans are notable for their loyalty. “We have friendships all over the U.S. and people will travel hundreds of miles to see us perform — it’s been pretty gratifying,” Witt said.
The musicians’ last trip to Wisconsin was when they opened for Blake Shelton in Eau Claire during Country Jam USA. They haven’t been to the Heider Center before, but Witt said they’re looking forward to it.
For the Heider show they’ll be bringing along percussionist Derrick McCullough to back up their harmonies. Although they’ll mostly do music they’ve written themselves, they aren’t above throwing in a cover — or three or four — if that seems to fit the audience’s mood that particular night (one possibility is the killer version of “House of the Rising Sun” they released as a single in 2017).
Asked whether touring as a group is more enjoyable than touring as a solo act, Witt was quick to respond that there’s no comparison. “It’s like traveling with your best friends or three of your sisters,” she said. ‘This is just so much fun — I don’t think we’d ever go back to playing solo now.”
