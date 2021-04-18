Fashion industry evolves, as virus forces a rethink

“There was a moment at the beginning of lockdown — in the sky there were no airplanes, you could hear birds," McCartney said. "Everyone was talking about nature reclaiming its rightful place,” she added, expressing frustration with the industry’s lifestyle that requires thousands of kilometers of travel per year.

McCartney said that across the industry now there is a sense that brands must embrace sustainability “in order to survive,” especially to attract the young, more environmentally conscious consumer.

One example of such eco-thinking is in reducing waste in collections. Luxury giants have been criticized in the past for burning unused or unsold luxury goods.

And McCartney also doesn’t seem to think that this will be the end of the runway show.

“I don’t think we will throw away where we are today and I don’t think we’ll dismiss where we were yesterday," she said. "It took me a while, but I miss the energy at the end of the show, the engagement with my community, I miss seeing clothes in real life and moving, expressions of the models, the sound. That is the art.”

