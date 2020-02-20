Feb. 29 concert to support Moon Tunes
0 comments

Feb. 29 concert to support Moon Tunes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Riverfest Commodores and Rotary Moon Tunes are putting on a wintertime beach party Saturday, Feb. 29, to support the ever-popular summer Moon Tunes concert series in Riverside Park. 

The Moon Tunes Fundraiser Concert — which will be held at Celebrations on the River, 2011 Dawson Ave. in La Crosse — opens at 7 p.m. with TUGG, followed by Slow No Wake, taking the stage at 9 p.m. 

General admission tickets are $30 and include two drink tickets. VIP tickets are $50 and include two drink tickets, a buffet and VIP seating. 

Doors open for VIP ticket holders at 5 p.m. 

Tickets can be purchased online at celebrationslacrosse.org or at the door on the day of the concert.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News