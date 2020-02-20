Feb. 29 concert to support Moon Tunes

The Riverfest Commodores and Rotary Moon Tunes are putting on a wintertime beach party Saturday, Feb. 29, to support the ever-popular summer Moon Tunes concert series in Riverside Park.
The Moon Tunes Fundraiser Concert — which will be held at Celebrations on the River, 2011 Dawson Ave. in La Crosse — opens at 7 p.m. with TUGG, followed by Slow No Wake, taking the stage at 9 p.m.
General admission tickets are $30 and include two drink tickets. VIP tickets are $50 and include two drink tickets, a buffet and VIP seating.
Doors open for VIP ticket holders at 5 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at celebrationslacrosse.org or at the door on the day of the concert.