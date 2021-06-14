Ferrari enters luxury fashion, targeting uninitiated youth

He spent his first year in the new post slashing 50% of the licensed products — mostly aimed at Formula One fans — that did not match Ferrari's luxury cachet. But Boari said the key is balancing exclusivity with a move to be more inclusive by reaching out to a generation that isn't, for the moment, interested in Ferrari's automotive range.

“Someone is saying: ‘Aren’t you scared of becoming too approachable?’" Boari told The Associated Press. “I think the risk instead is if we don’t do this, we become irrelevant and not known.”

Along with the collection, Ferrari unveiled a remodeled flagship store, where the first capsule collection is available beginning Monday, and the reopening of the historic Cavallino restaurant under the tutelage of Michelin three-star chef Massimo Bottura, both at the factory gates. New stores are also planned this year in Milan, Rome, Los Angeles and Miami.

“Ferrari wants to champion Italian excellence and the best of our country’s creativity,’’ Ferrari chairman John Elkann, who attended the event, said in a statement. “Today’s fashion show in our factory and the openings of the Ferrari store and the Cavallino restaurant in Maranello are signs of a strong and optimistic Italy, ready for growth and renewal.”

