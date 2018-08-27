Mike Keil and wife Karen say they are jazzed about having different vantage points for Oktoberfest this year: reserved royalty chairs on the festmaster and frau float instead of scrambling for coveted curbside spots, as well as getting preferred seating at festival events.
The Keils, revealed as the top of the royalty pyramid for the 58th annual Oktoberfest on Saturday evening at the Festmaster’s Ball at the La Crosse Center, said they are honored and surprised at their selection.
Asked whether he had to cajole — or even bribe — Karen to accept the mantle, as some festmasters have claimed to do in the past to get their brides to sign on for the time-consuming roles, Mike said it was an easy sell.
“It was mutual,” he said. “I think we’re both a little shocked, but we both looked at it as an opportunity that doesn’t come often.”
The 62-year-old Mike, who was born in Duluth, Minn., and grew up in Eau Claire, Wis., after his family moved there when he was 4, and Karen moved to La Crosse in 1996.
Karen retired as an obstetrician/gynecologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare five years ago. Mike has carved out niche as a developer — perhaps most notably for restoring the Doerflinger Building in downtown La Crosse, as well as Jackson Plaza in La Crosse and the Holmen Square Shopping Center. They have two adult children, Camden and Alahna Jo.
The Keils, whose duties including being Oktoberfest ambassadors at other festivals near and far, don’t plan to be standoffish royals. They said they want to mix with the crowds.
Karen says she is intrigued about “meeting all the people. Oktoberfest brings thousands of visitors.”
Mike looks forward to touring schools and telling students about Oktoberfest traditions and the history of the Coulee Region reflecting the United States as an immigrant nation where German, Irish and other heritages are celebrated.
“All four of my grandparents were immigrants,” Mike said.
Not having been heavily involved in Oktoberfest activities in the past, they expressed appreciation for their mentors — 2016-17 Festmaster Joe Kruse and Frau Barbara and 2012-13 Festmaster Brad Sturm and Frau Lynn.
“They have been wonderful teaching us the history and traditions,” Mike said, including traveling to Minneapolis to guide them through buying their royal outfits.
The festmaster is adjusting to his first experience with lederhosen, saying with a laugh, “I learned quickly to put socks on first, then the lederhosen” because the leather britches can be stiff and hard to bend over in, especially when new.
When pressed, he also acknowledged that the design and array of buttons on lederhosen require a little more planning when going to the Männer-Toilette — German for men’s restroom.
This is the second year the royal couple has been announced so far in advance of the Sept. 27-30 festival and before any other members of the Royal Family are introduced. The schedule switch allows a more casual roll-out of the rest of the royal family, including Mrs. Oktoberfest, the Special Fester, Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest and the marshals for the Torchlight Parade and the festival’s iconic Maple Leaf Parade.
(1) comment
Congratulations Mike and Karen. Have a wonderful time representing La Crosse.
