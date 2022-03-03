Fishbone's Angelo Moore gets film treatment

Tisa Zito was a filmmaker who was looking for inspiration when Angelo Moore entered her life.

Zito had moved from New York to Utah and was working on the DOCUTAH International Documentary Film Festival board when Moore came to the event with his band Fishbone in 2018.

“I was itching to make a movie about something I felt passionate about,” Zito recalled. “When I met him, I was just really intrigued by him because he was very interesting.

“He was a walking work of art visually, and he was just very charismatic and very sincere with his fans.”

After watching the band perform, Zito was sold on Moore’s story becoming her next project, and that’s where “ForeverMoore: The Angelo Project” began. It started to show at film festivals in early 2021 and made its way to the Beloit International Film Festival for Thursday and Friday evening viewings.

What they provide is a look at one of the most unique front men -- or artists -- of his time.

“There are two groups of people, generally, who are interested in (the film),” Zito said. “One of them, obviously, is Fishbone fans because they love Angelo.

“The other group that’s interested is musicians and artists and anybody who finds the process of an artist interesting.”

Zito said she made a few trips to visit Moore and film in Los Angeles. She filmed him working on music alone, working on it with various bands and accompanied him through everyday life.

“I followed him on his errands,” Zito said. “He takes the train and the subway just like everyone else does.”

While Moore has used Fishbone -- a ska, funk metal band that first released music in 1985 and still works together -- as his biggest platform, he works just as much collaborating with other musicians and artists and various side bands.

This project has only been shared thus far at film festivals, but Zito said that will soon change. She said an agreement has been reached for the film to be released on rentable platforms -- iTunes, etc. -- in May 2022. The best way to keep tabs on that information is through the project’s Facebook page, which can be found by searching the title.

The film, which includes interviews with bandmates, family and more, shows the need for as many outlets as possible for a person who can also be described as an idea machine in all artistic forms. Music, poetry, fashion and art are all in Moore’s wheelhouse.

“It’s been a life-saver and a sanity-saver,” Moore said of having multiple projects to devote his time and attention. “Sometimes, Fishbone is stuck and sequestered due to a difference of opinions, and I can’t do that. I can’t let that happen to me.

“As much as I appreciate Fishbone and as much as I love Fishbone and as far as it has gotten me in life and music and as an entertainer, I have a lot more to offer. … With other projects and different people I’m working with, I get to manifest the songs and ideas I’ve had and haven’t been able to through Fishbone.”

Moore’s primary secondary bands are currently Angelo Moore and The Brand New Step and Dr. Madd Vibe and the Missin’ Links. They play regularly where Moore lives in California when Fishbone takes breaks from touring and recording.

He treats every show, whether in a large venue with Fishbone or a club with the Missin’ Links, the same.

“I don’t care how many people are out there,” he said in the film while preparing to go on stage with the Links, “I gotta play like it’s a thousand … people. Thousands.”

That’s what he does, physically draining himself with each performance, whether it is via spoken word as his alter ego Dr. Madd Vibe or with his voice, saxophone or theremin -- generally all three -- during a musical presentation.

The shows are also physical, and Moore quickly gained a reputation for that with Fishbone, regularly climbing up to balconies and leaping into the crowd or diving into the sea of people from the stage during particular songs.

As a Black band playing hard music, Fishbone encountered its share of problems within the music industry, which didn’t know how to present them and couldn’t categorize them with the hard guitar riffs, pounding drums and blaring horns. There were times when it appeared that the band was about to break through to the mainstream, but it never really happened.

Moore’s passion was cultivated through the punk rock scene of the early 1980s and through an appreciation of music from all genres.

He said he recently spent an entire night listening to drummer Buddy Rich and marveled at his song structure. Moore has also spent the past four decades collaborating with everyone from the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Gwen Stefani to Rick James, Prince and De La Soul to Donny Osmond and Annette Funicello.

He likes to share that passion with his fans and not just from the stage. Moore often mingles with fans before and after shows, giving them the chance to see the artist up close and build a connection.

“I don’t like being separated too much,” Moore said. “I like being connected to the people because the people are the ones you are performing for. I want to know what they feel and what they think and where their heads are at.

“You can’t figure that out completely, but it’s good to be in touch with that as much as you can.”

