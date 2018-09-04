Tickets are on sale for a flood-relief benefit concert planned for Friday, Sept. 7, at the Historic Temple Theatre in Viroqua.
This benefit is an effort to raise money to support the immediate needs of those affected by the recent record-breaking floods that devastated many communities in Vernon and Crawford counties. Many families are dealing with great loss and remain displaced. All the money raised at the event will go to the communities in Vernon and Crawford County affected by the floods.
The concert, which starts at 6 p.m., will feature Adam Greuel and Russell Pedersen of Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, Dead Horses, Them Coulee Boys, Andy Hughes of TUGG, the Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers, Kickapoo Joy Juice, The Parrishes, Billy Bronsted, American Feedbag, FeatherWolf, Matt Monsoor, Bus Boys and more.
A youth strings ensemble will perform from 5 to 6 p.m. as images of the flooding damage are projected on the screen in the theater.
Local food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event.
Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased at www.historictempletheatre.com. People also can send donation checks to 2018 Flood Relief Benefit, Fourthstream.net, 314 Minshall Ave., Viroqua, WI 54665.
Details are still being worked out on a La Crosse flood relief concert, but organizers are planning an 11-hour musical extravaganza for Thursday, Sept. 13, to be held at the South Side Oktoberfest grounds.
