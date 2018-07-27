Chris Robinson, former lead singer of the Black Crowes, and his band will be featured performers for RiverRoast on Friday, Aug. 17.
This is the third annual RiverRoast, a free festival that features music from performers from across the country.
The event, which is sponsored by The Charmant Hotel and La Crosse Distilling Co., will be held at 101 State Street from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Robinson will take the stage at 8 p.m. Farewell Milwaukee and DJ will provide music throughout the evening.
The event also includes cocktails for purchase, as well as domestic and craft beer and red and white wine. There will also be a wide variety of food available for purchase, including beef brisket and mac and cheese.
The event is free, but free RSVP tickets are required.
