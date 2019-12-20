'Dukes of Hazzard' — and a replica of the General Lee — coming to Leo & Leona's

Former “Dukes of Hazzard” star Tom Wopat is pulling out all the stops for his Dec. 28 concert at Leo & Leona’s. Not only is he appearing with a replica of General Lee — the iconic 69 Dodge Charger from the TV show — but he’ll have Christmas cookies on hand for those who show up for the music.
Although Wopat makes his home in Manhattan now, he has quite a few relatives in the Driftless area (he grew up north of Madison in Lodi). Prior to Saturday night’s show he’ll be staying with a cousin who lives in Ontario near Wildcat Mountain and they’ll be making cookies to bring to the show.
The Dukes of Hazzard, which ran from 1979 to 1985 on CBS, first brought Wopat’s name to national prominence. Although as Luke Duke he earned a reputation as a “good ol’ boy,” Wopat subsequently carved out a career on Broadway in musicals like “Annie Get Your Gun” and “Guys and Dolls,” as well as theatrical productions like “Glengarry Glen Ross.”
He was nominated for two Tony awards for his work on Broadway and he’s also appeared as a character actor in numerous movies and television shows.
“I just finished doing the final episode of ‘Madam Secretary,’” Wopat said. “That was a lot of fun.”
Singing, however, has always been Wopat’s first love—although he still gets the occasional Dukes of Hazzard fan who says, “I didn’t know you could sing!” Although Wopat recorded a few country albums early in his career, as he’s grown older he’s moved into doing swinging jazz standards as well as some of his own songs.
Here’s how Stephen Holden, a reviewer for the New York Times describes his work: “Tom Wopat, like Sinatra in his glory days, makes it all look easy and perfectly natural.”
For the Leo & Leona show—entitled “Happy Hazard Christmas”—Wopat will be bringing together an all-star trio of a favorite piano player from New York, a jazz drummer from the Twin Cities and Karyn Quinn, a stellar upright bass player from La Crosse. “She used to teach swing bass and she’s really excellent,” Wopat said.
According to Wopat, the show will be both eclectic and holiday-themed. “We’ll do several songs off my new album, plus seven or eight songs off the Christmas album I did with John Schneider (his sidekick on the television show),” Wopat said. “It’ll be a mix of standards and singer/songwriter stuff.”
Three days after his Leo & Leona’s show, Wopat will be doing a New Year’s Eve show at a club on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. You might think that Leo & Leona’s would come off second best in a comparison of the two venues, but Wopat—who’s performed at Leo & Leona’s several times—says that’s not the case at all.
Concerning the concert hall in the backroom of Leo & Leona’s, he had this to say: “It’s such a great room to perform in. It’s really excellent and with Rusty (soundman Rusty James) doing the sound it always comes across really well.”
Prior to the show (which begins at 7:30 p.m.), Wopat will be available from 3 to 5 p.m to snap pictures with fans outside in front of the General Lee. He says he’s excited about meeting fans and performing later that evening.
“I’m totally looking forward to it,” Wopat said. “Tell everybody to come get a picture with General Lee and have a cookie. I guarantee you they’ll be in the top ten of cookies you’ve ever had!”
