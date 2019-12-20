'Dukes of Hazzard' — and a replica of the General Lee — coming to Leo & Leona's

Former “Dukes of Hazzard” star Tom Wopat is pulling out all the stops for his Dec. 28 concert at Leo & Leona’s. Not only is he appearing with a replica of General Lee — the iconic 69 Dodge Charger from the TV show — but he’ll have Christmas cookies on hand for those who show up for the music.

Although Wopat makes his home in Manhattan now, he has quite a few relatives in the Driftless area (he grew up north of Madison in Lodi). Prior to Saturday night’s show he’ll be staying with a cousin who lives in Ontario near Wildcat Mountain and they’ll be making cookies to bring to the show.

The Dukes of Hazzard, which ran from 1979 to 1985 on CBS, first brought Wopat’s name to national prominence. Although as Luke Duke he earned a reputation as a “good ol’ boy,” Wopat subsequently carved out a career on Broadway in musicals like “Annie Get Your Gun” and “Guys and Dolls,” as well as theatrical productions like “Glengarry Glen Ross.”

He was nominated for two Tony awards for his work on Broadway and he’s also appeared as a character actor in numerous movies and television shows.

“I just finished doing the final episode of ‘Madam Secretary,’” Wopat said. “That was a lot of fun.”