 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
France to return Nazi-looted Klimt to rightful Jewish heirs
0 comments
AP

France to return Nazi-looted Klimt to rightful Jewish heirs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PARIS (AP) — The French government announced Monday that it will return a Nazi-looted Gustav Klimt landscape painting to its rightful owners more than 80 years after it was stolen from a Jewish family in Austria in 1938.

The colorful 1905 oil work by the Austrian symbolist painter titled “Rosebushes under the Trees” has been hanging in Paris’ Musee d’Orsay museum for decades.

French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin told a Paris news conference that “the decision to return a major work from the public collections illustrates our commitment to the duty of justice and reparation vis-à-vis plundered families.”

The oil work will be returned to the family of Nora Stiasny, a Holocaust victim who was dispossessed during a forced sale in August 1938.

Bachelot-Narquin said that French authorities hadn't initially identified the painting as being stolen by the Nazis, and its provenance only recently came to light after French government-led investigations on the issue.

“It is in recent years that the true origin of the painting has been established,” she said, adding that it was “the only Gustav Klimt painting owned by France.”

“'Rosebushes under the Trees'” is a testament to the lives that a criminal will has stubbornly sought to eliminate.”

Thousands of artworks looted by the Nazis across Europe wound up in French museums after the Allies defeated Nazi Germany in 1945. Though many have been returned, French authorities have stepped up efforts in recent years to find homes for the scores of hanging heirlooms that remain unclaimed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Zack Snyder's Justice League (Trailer 2)

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?
Entertainment

How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?

When most people hear "St. Patrick's Day" they usually associate the Irish holiday with shamrocks, drinking, and all things green. Not many know about the history behind the 5th century Christian missionary, St. Patrick and his contributions to Ireland. Test your knowledge and perhaps learn something new about this traditional Irish celebration!

+7
Royals' comments raise race issue in Commonwealth nations
Entertainment

Royals' comments raise race issue in Commonwealth nations

  • Updated

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — In countries with historic ties to Britain, allegations by Prince Harry and Meghan that an unnamed member of the royal family had “concerns” over how dark their unborn baby’s skin might be have raised a thorny question: Do those nations really want to be so closely connected to Britain and its royal family anymore?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News