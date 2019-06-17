The La Crosse Blue Stars Drum & Bugle Corps will host a free concert at 7 p.m. today at Logan High School's Swanson Field.
The concert is a preview of the corps' Call of The Wild Production.
People attending are asked to bring a nonperishable food item to benefit the Hunger Task Force in La Crosse.
Founded in 1964, the Blue Stars Drum & Bugle Corps is a nonprofit program dedicated to the development and education of young musicians and visual performing arts students.
