The Heart Strings harp circle will perform a free holiday concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the South Side Neighborhood Center, 1300 S. Sixth St.
Heart Strings, which includes 11 area harpists will perform a variety of holiday pieces including some less-often-heard carols from Ireland, Scotland and England.
