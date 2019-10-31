The Driftless Region has theater options galore this weekend, from kid-friendly classics to hard-hitting examinations of complicated political and moral questions.
‘Church and State’
This thought-provoking play by Jason Odell Williams follows a Republican senator seeking reelection. When he makes an off-the-cuff comment to a blogger that gets leaked on social media, his politics and his faith are called into question.
Director: Mary Leonard
Cast: Lex Violette, Violet Englebert, Gabe Burdette and Mike Meyers
Details: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2 and 2 p.m. Nov. 3 in Frederick Theatre, lower level of UW-L’s Morris Hall, 1615 State St. Tickets are $18, $16 for senior citizens and non-UW-L students, $6 for UW-L students, and may be purchased online at www.uwlax.edu/theatre-arts or call 608-785-6696
‘Pinocchio’
A Missoula Children’s Theatre production, “Pinocchio” is the classic tale of the puppet who longs to be a real boy. The cast is made up of local youth who have spent the week rehearsing for this weekend’s performances.
Details: 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Tickets start at $9 for adults and $7 for children. To purchase, go to www.viterbo.edu/tickets or call the Viterbo Fine Arts Center box office at 608-796-3100.
‘1984’
The New York-based Aquila Theatre presents Michael Gene Sullivan’s adaptation of George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel. Written near the end of WWII, Orwell’s depiction of a surveillance state ruled by a totalitarian government continues to prompt intense and sometimes alarming questions in the context of today’s technological advancement and resurgent nationalism.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, Wis. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. To purchase, go to https://historictempletheatre.com/tickets/ or call the Temple Theatre box office at 608-637-8190.
‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’
Take a strange journey to the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, which this weekend presents screenings of the cult classic starring Tim Curry as Dr. Frank N. Furter. Costumes and audience participation are encouraged! A limited number of prop bags will be available at the door for $10 each.
Details: 7 and 10 p.m. Nov. 1-3 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Front St. S. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at https://www.webercenterarts.org/.
