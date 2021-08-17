Gadget show joins Raiders, theaters with Vegas vaccine rules

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vaccine verification at major venues emerged Tuesday as a coronavirus fighting front in Nevada, with Las Vegas’ biggest trade conference following the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders in announcing they’ll require attendees to prove they’re inoculated.

CES gadget show sponsor, the Consumer Technology Association, said it will require attendees in January to be vaccinated to enter venues including the expanded Las Vegas Convention Center, Mandalay Bay and Sands Expo center.

“We understand vaccines offer us the best hope for stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Gary Shapiro, association president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are taking on our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas.”

The announcement came a day after Gov. Steve Sisolak said indoor venues with 4,000 or more attendees will be allowed to opt out of the state’s mask requirements if they opt in to a program ensuring that attendees have inoculations.

The state vaccination rate topped 60% for the first time on Tuesday for people ages 12 and older who have received at least one dose. State health officials say 49.5% have been fully vaccinated. In the Las Vegas area, the figures ticked up a notch to 60.7% and 48.6%.