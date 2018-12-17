The Cavalier Theater will host two comedy shows in January, one from a cutting edge comedian combining laughs and learning, the other featuring a classic comedian known for making a mess.
Tickets are on sale now for a Jan. 3 "Standup Science" show with Shane Mauss and Jan. 31 stop by the "Joke's on You Comedy Tour" featuring Gallagher and Artie Fletcher.
Mauss, an internationally known comedian who grew up in Onalaska, recently started a new kind of show that combines comedy and talks from experts in a wide range of scientific topics. His guests for his Cavalier show will be two University of Wisconsin-La Crosse professors, Ryan McKelley and Keely Rees, and magician Joseph James. Tickets for the Mauss show are $15 in advance, $22 at the door, and can be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com.
One of the best known comedians during the 1970s and '80s, Gallagher has been performing for half a century (with 14 hourlong specials on Showtime). He is best known for his "Sledge-O-Matic" bit, using an oversized hammer to smash all manner of items, most notoriously a watermelon.
Fletcher, a familiar face from numerous roles in television shows, movies and commercials, is another old-school comedian. He has chronicled the live of a traveling comic in his book, "Comedy on the Road."
Tickets for the Gallagher show are $25, $45 for front row and $35 for rows two through five (the splash zone), with the premium tickets including a free poncho. Tickets are available at ticketfly.com.
