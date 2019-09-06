WEST SALEM — The West Salem Historical Society will celebrate Hamlin Garland’s 159th birthday in style.
Events to commemorate the Pulitzer Prize winning author — who was born in West Salem and lived in rural Onalaska as a child — are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14 (Garland's actual birthday), and Sunday, Sept. 15.
“We’ve been doing this since 1976,” said the society’s president, Errol Kindschy. As in the past, most activities will center around the Garland Homestead on West Garland Street.
Amazingly prolific, Garland authored 52 novels, as well as numerous essays, short stories and poems. He bought the homestead in 1893 for his parents, and later he used it as a summer home. Maintained by the historical society, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
Although the past always takes center stage during Garland Days, this year’s celebration has a couple extra helpings of historical treasure. The premiere showing of a film about Garland’s life will be the main attraction at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Garland Homestead.
The film, a year-and-a-half in the making, was put together by Pat Turner, a retired professor from the Communications Department at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. And Turner is quick to add that she received plenty of help in the project.
Kindschy and Historical Society board member Pamela Stetzer served as consultants, and Fred Wuensch was also instrumental in putting the finishing touches on the film.
“Fred was amazing — he edited the whole thing and added music,” Turner said.
Turner said she became interested in Garland after observing a friend buy a bunch of dusty old books. “I asked her why, and she said they were books by Garland,” Turner recalled.
After doing a little investigation of her own, Turner became convinced that Garland was more than worthy of the research project that eventually turned into this film.
An early advocate against social injustice, Garland wrote realistically about the trials of hard-working Midwestern farmers in a way no one had done before. In 1922, Garland’s "Daughter of the Middle Border" won the Pulitzer Prize.
“He was truly a remarkable man,” Turner said.
The 26-minute film is narrated by Magnum Broadcasting’s Rick Wilson, and Kindschy’s voice also will be heard as he was enlisted to read excerpts from Garland’s work.
The film won’t be the only deep dive into West Salem history during Garland Days. After the Historical Society’s annual dinner Sunday at the American Legion, there will be a free presentation by the Enduring Families Project. The goal of the project is to bring to life the stories of early African American settlers in the La Crosse area.
Two of those settlers in particular — Nathan Smith and George Edwin Taylor — have strong ties to West Salem.
Smith, an escaped slave, became a prominent citizen and gave his name to Nathan Hill, the high point on the wagon road between West Salem and Onalaska. Smith and his wife always hoped to reunite with the daughters they left behind when they escaped the South, but they never found them.
Instead, they became foster parents to local children no one else wanted. One of those children, George Edwin Taylor, would go on to become the first African American man to run for president of the United States.
On Sunday evening, re-enactors Walfsty Pierre and Darrell Ferguson will play the roles of Nathan Smith and George Edwin Taylor respectively. The event will be narrated and produced by Denise Christy-Moss from a script written by Rebecca Moormann Krieger.
Although the film and Sunday evening re-enactment are new to Garland Days, other popular activities return.
Pioneer stew and pie will be served on Saturday at the Garland House, and parlor music will be provided by Kelly and Karen Bleich both days. There’s also a silent auction, and a cake and ice cream social is Sunday.
Sunday also is the day for one of the most popular Garland Days events, the Gathering of the Antiques Car Show. It will be held at the West Salem Tourist Center across from the Swarthout Park.
The cars on display will be from 1932 or earlier, and people are invited to have their picture taken in the cars. Old-fashioned accessories will be on hand to make those pictures even more realistic, and lunch with barbecue, cake and ice cream will also be served.
Finally, befitting a weekend in celebration of a local author, there will be an Author’s Fair at the Garland Homestead Sunday afternoon, with a half dozen or so local authors displaying their works on the grounds.
