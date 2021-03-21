 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gen Con delays annual gaming convention in Indianapolis
0 comments
AP

Gen Con delays annual gaming convention in Indianapolis

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A gaming convention that draws tens of thousands of visitors to Indianapolis has pushed back the annual gathering amid plans to make it a hybrid event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Seattle-based Gen Con convention will run Sept. 16-19, instead of Aug. 5-8 as originally planned, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.

Gen Con typically draws about 70,000 people to the Indiana Convention Center each year, but organizers canceled last year's in-person convention because of the pandemic in favor of online offerings. Indianapolis will host Gen Con through 2026.

In a statement on Gen Con’s website, event organizers said they believe the calendar change is the “best approach both to meet the many challenges of the moment and to explore possibilities for the future.”

Gen Con said it plans to offer an in-person convention with capped attendance, at-home events through the convention website and live-streaming services, and through partnerships with local game stores for pop-up activities.

The convention said it plans to “adapt to conditions as they are in September,” but the total in-person attendance will be determined by the Marion County Public Health Department.

“Convention planning happens on a long timeline, and we appreciate your continued patience as we tread these murky waters,” the group said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Indianapolis Business Journal.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia's female cosmonaut inspires new Barbie

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?
Entertainment

How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?

When most people hear "St. Patrick's Day" they usually associate the Irish holiday with shamrocks, drinking, and all things green. Not many know about the history behind the 5th century Christian missionary, St. Patrick and his contributions to Ireland. Test your knowledge and perhaps learn something new about this traditional Irish celebration!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News