Daniel Rosen played in rock bands growing up in Duluth, Minn., but after a while it started to feel limiting.
“I was starting to do more songwriting and solo work and was starting to get kind of frustrated at how small my toolbox seemed for songwriting,” he said.
So he started doing what anyone would do. He and a few friends got dressed up in old-timey clothes and hit the street to do some serious busking, playing uptempo swing music and gypsy jazz.
“I got sucked in, and it’s probably an inescapable event horizon I’m moving toward,” Rosen said by phone from the Twin Cities.
Out of that frustration came the seeds for The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League, a genre-defying band that plays a blend of old-time swing, jazz, blues, Latin and more with a high-energy modern twist — the Gents call it “Prohibition Swing.”
The seeds of Jaia Wilbour and Raina Gravatt’s musical partnership go way back, back to when they met in kindergarten at the Waldorf School in …
The band has played quite a few shows in La Crosse, mostly at The Root Note, but the Gents make their debut at the Popcorn Tavern on Dec. 28, with rare appearance by Viroqua-based duo Anima to get things started.
At core, Rosen considers himself a writer. Besides songwriting, he also is an avid writer of speculative fiction. In the Gents, Rosen pulls a lot of the weight for the songwriting, especially lyrics, sings lead on a good chunk of songs and plays rhythm guitar.
In cahoots with him are lead vocalist Kellie Reichert, lead guitarist Alan Peterson, violinist Jonathan Halquist and bassist Peter Whiteman. Everybody pitches in on harmonies, when called for.
The retro garb worn by the band grew out of the busking phase. “We found that people will give you more money on the street and pay more attention to you if you’re dressed up,” Rosen said.
One nice thing about their get-ups is they’re rarely questioned upon re-entry to a venue, as it’s always plainly apparent they’re with the band. On the other hand, it might give people the idea that the Gents will be playing traditional, straightforward, archival material, and that’s not what it’s about. They’re all about creativity and giving things a good twist, especially when they’re doing the rare cover — “Toxic” by Britney Spears, “Loser” by Beck, “I Put a Spell on You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins and the cantina song from “Star Wars,” for example.
“That’s the heart and soul of a lot of jazz, rearranging popular music and making it your own and repurposing it,” Rosen said. “All of us are really into diverse genres of music in the band. We’re kind of in between worlds, which is sometimes great and sometimes frustrating.”
One cover the band regularly does that sounds fairly like the original is “Hell” by the Squirrel Nut Zippers, a band with a similar mission that Rosen discovered as he was getting rolling with the Gents.
The band included “Hell” on the fourth Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League album, a 12-song collection that just came out in October called “Road Milk.” The title came about as the Gents were floating absurd ideas about what to call the album, and it has different meanings for the different members.
“To me, it’s kind of a reminder of how energizing it is to go out and play on the road,” Rosen said. “It’s one of my favorite things in the world.”
