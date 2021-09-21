Gillian Flynn, Lena Waithe to head their own book imprints

“When I first met with Molly several years ago, I knew there would be something special we would create,” Waithe said in a statement. “As Hillman Grad has grown, Rishi and I have had the opportunity to support underrepresented voices in film, TV and music. Now we get to do the same for books and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Each imprint will publish four to six books a year, according to Zando. Hillman Grad will feature “vibrant, richly imaginative work from underrepresented voices including memoir, literary fiction, and YA," and Flynn's imprint will focus on ”propulsive, culturally incisive and dynamic work from writers working across genres."

Stern left Crown amid a corporate restructuring in 2018, but remains close to Flynn and other authors she has worked with. Flynn said she and Stern are so closely aligned that for her imprint she will often rely upon suggestions Stern sends her way.

“She's a force of nature, and she really interested me in this particular mission," Flynn said.

Stern's other books at Crown ranged from Michelle Obama's multimillion-selling “Becoming" to Matthew Desmond's "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City," winner of the Pulitzer Prize in 2017.

"If someone else had come to me about this I’m not sure I would have been interested,” Flynn said.

