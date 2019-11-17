For 15 years, Jeff Dayton traveled the country with Glen Campbell.
As Campbell’s guitarist and musical director, Dayton accompanied the multiple Grammy-winner when they performed at places like the White House and the Grand Ole Opry and he even occasionally conducted symphony orchestras.
Four years ago, after numerous requests, Dayton put together a tribute show and took it on the road. It’s called “A Salute to Glen Campbell” and on Saturday, Nov. 23 Dayton, is bringing that show to the Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts in West Salem. “It’s getting better every time we do it,” Dayton said.
Asked why Campbell’s appeal remains so enduring, Dayton pointed to his regular guy persona. “He recorded songs that had resonance in people’s lives,” Dayton said. “What made Glen so popular was that he couldn’t pretend he was other than who he was.”
Although Campbell didn’t write many songs of his own, he did perform the definitive versions of songs by great songwriters like Jimmy Webb and John Hartford, Dayton said. Those hits include tunes like “Gentle on My Mind,” “Galveston,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” and “Wichita Lineman.”
For the Heider show Dayton will be bringing along a five-piece band (piano, drums, bass and two guitars). It’s very close to the same setup we had when touring with Glen,” Dayton said. “We’re also going to have a sixth musician who plays banjo.”
The show will last somewhere between one and a half and two hours. Dayton was unsure of the exact length because he intersperses the songs with his “uncanned” recollections of Campbell. He’s discovered that is something fans particularly enjoy.
“Audiences love the behind-the-scenes stuff,” Dayton said. “They love hearing how he thought, who he played golf with and those kinds of things. Afterwards they’ll tell me, ‘We feel like we know him better.’”
Dayton estimated that over the 15 years Campbell and he toured together, they did three or four thousands shows. That’s all the more remarkable when one considers that Campbell had other plans before they met by chance in 1984. Dayton had his own band at the time and they were opening for a big concert that included Alabama, The Judds and Merle Haggard.
“Glen was a friend of Haggard and he came backstage to introduce himself,” Dayton said. “We invited him to sit in for a song and a couple nights later he said, ‘You’re my new band manager.’ He was going to play golf for the rest of his life but he changed his mind.”
