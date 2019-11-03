Blues/rock guitarist Paul Nelson had a very special relationship with fellow guitarist and Blues Hall-of-Famer Johnny Winter — and it went well beyond being hand picked to trade licks with Winter in Winter’s band from 2010 until the older man’s death in 2014.
“It was a father/son kind of thing,” Nelson said. “He was my mentor and he took me under his wing — that’s what they do in the blues world.”
Nelson, who will be appearing Thursday with his four-piece band at Leo & Leona’s, already had a stellar reputation in the guitar world before joining with Winter. As Guitar Magazine put it: “He’s an A-list guitar player … one of the most technically dazzling guitar players around today.”
Nelson won a Grammy in 2014 for producing and playing on Winter’s superb last album, “Step Back.” The album — second of what was supposed to be a four-album series celebrating Winters recovery from drug addiction — had a simple concept. Nelson asked Winter to think of 11 blues songs that influenced him when he was growing up in Mississippi.
Then he invited guest artists who played in that style to come in and play the songs with Winters. None of them turned him down. “No one ever said ‘No’ to Johnny Winters,” Nelson said.
It was an impressive group that included Eric Clapton, Dr. John, Ben Harper, Brian Setzer, Leslie West from Mountain and Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top. Each song was geared to the artist coming in as a guest and they either recorded their part in the studio or sent in their tracks.
“It was a ton of work,” Nelson said, “and it had to be cohesive so I kept the solos short.”
For those who sent in their tracks, Nelson had to call the respective studios and find out the recording setup so that he could match it and keep the sound consistent.
When Winters heard the final mixes, he knew they’d created something special.
“He said, ‘Man, if this doesn’t win a Grammy they’re nuts!’” Nelson recalled. The recording was subsequently named Best Blues Album of The Year.
Although Nelson loves producing (he’s worked on several Grammy-nominated albums and he also spends time in Europe working with bands over there), he said that playing live is equally fulfilling.
Despite touring all over the world and appearing on television with the likes of David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel, Nelson was excited when he learned that Leo & Leona’s is essentially an old-fashioned roadhouse out in the country.
‘You don’t know how much I love those kinds of places,” he said. “The audience is usually people who really appreciate the blues — I’m psyched!” For the Leo & Leona’s show, Nelson said he’ll play some slide guitar as well as electric.
“So far the tour has been great — people have really been digging the guitar playing,” Nelson said. “We’ve been packing the houses. It seems like the rock people want some blues in their rock and the blues people want some rock in their blues.”
