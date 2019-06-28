Great River Folk Festival is accepting entries for the 2019 Songwriting and Performance Contest. Twelve finalists will be selected to perform two songs each at the festival on Sunday, Aug. 25.
Songwriters will be evaluated on songwriting and performance by a panel of Great River Folk Festival judges.
The 12 finalists will receive a free pass to the festival on Sunday and must be available to perform that day. The first-place act will receive a $150 cash prize, a day in a recording studio at Soundstrations, and will perform as the opening act on the main stage for the Sunday afternoon concert. Second place is a $75 cash prize and third place is a $50 cash prize.
Contest entrants must submit a CD recording (MP3s are not accepted) containing two original songs, five minutes or less in length, to perform at the concert if selected; a lyric sheet for each song; an entry fee of $20, or $40 for a duo, and a completed application form, available at http://www.greatriverfolkfest.org.
Entries must be mailed to Great River Folk Festival, 1143 Stuhr Court, Onalaska, WI, 54650 by July 18. For more information, contact Don Harvey at dondharvey@centurytel.net or 608-385-7684.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.