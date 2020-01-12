Groups present 'Dr. King's Call for Justice' at Pump House

Ron Malzer, serving as the narrator, compiled the text along with Denise Christy-Moss.

Malzer recalls how moving it was for him at age 16 to hear Dr. King speak at Villanova University, outside of Philadelphia, where Ron grew up.

“To this day, one of Dr. King’s powerfully delivered sentences rings in my ears: ‘It is a cruel jest, when you tell a man to pull himself up by his bootstraps, and he has no boots.’ ”

Malzer said there are many reasons why Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream Speech” has been selected as the single most powerful piece of oratory of the 20th century.

“Dr. King had a Ph.D in systematic theology from Boston University, and was headed toward an academic career, until history called him,” Malzer said, “and he combined his seminary training with the gift of his voice to be a force for social and racial justice the likes of which the world has never seen before or after.

“His philosophy was this: It’s the nature of the human condition to do much that is evil and violent. It’s the moral duty of each and every one of us to breathe in that evil, and use that energy to confront, with the power of our voices, the evil we see every day. Dr. King did that, serving as a role model without equal in modern times.”