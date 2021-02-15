Guam podcast to tell stories of modern Micronesian history

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A podcast focused on Guam's history aims to deliver a greater understanding of the people and ideas that helped shape modern Micronesia.

The producers of Memoirs Pasifika hope to increase interest in events that influenced contemporary Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, the Marshall Islands, Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia, Pacific Daily News reported Sunday.

The podcast also plans to consider Micronesia’s impact on the global stage.

Each episode explores a different modern history topic, largely told through interviews with people who witnessed or participated in events.

“Micronesia is a group of tiny islands with a big history,” producer Tony Azios said in a statement. “Despite possessing a wealth of fascinating stories, very few podcasts discuss Micronesia’s unique history or tap into the region’s archival collections."

Memoirs Pasifika is “dedicated to recent Micronesian history — while giving voice to the people who lived it,” Azios said.