Greg Koch was born to be a guitar player, or at least birth order played a big role. The youngest of seven kids growing up in Wauwatosa in the 1970s, he and his much older brother shared a room, and his brother had great taste in guitar rock — Jimi Hendrix, Cream, James Gang, all the greats.
“Guitar players to me were the king,” Koch said. “I wanted to make that happen.”
And, boy, did he make it happen.
On top of recording 16 albums, touring the world as a performer, writing 17 books guitar method for Hal Leonard and getting glowing accolades from fellow guitarists including Steve Vai and Joe Bonamassa, he also has been a regular contributor to Guitar Player magazine and was the face of Fender guitars for 15 years, putting on clinics and product demonstrations.
By the time he was 20, Koch had already figured out how he could carve out a unique style for himself while honoring the styles of those who came before, tapping into the way Hendrix and Cream-era Eric Clapton played, throwing in some B.B. King and seasoning it with some of the things his jazz fusion favorites were doing.
“I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to kind of have this really greasy concept of blues and rock and funk that is informed by the greats, especially in terms of vibrato and phrasing, as well as incorporating more complicated harmony?’” Koch said by phone from Wauwatosa in a recent interview.
Koch, who performs Friday, Sept. 7, at Leo and Leona’s Tavern and Dance Hall in Newburg Corners, was just in La Crosse the weekend before, taking his high-school-senior daughter on a tour of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus.
At Leo and Leona’s, a show arranged by longtime friend and former bandmate Karl Wallin, he’s performing with the Koch Marshall Trio, a recently formed instrumental combo that includes his son, Dylan, on drums and Toby Marshall on Hammond organ. Koch said his son knew of Marshall’s skills and had been trying to get a jam going with him for a while.
When Marshall came to the Milwaukee area to pick up a Leslie speaker, the three of them finally got down to playing. For the jam, they went to a recording studio where Koch suggested a blues shuffle in G, and let it roll. People can actually hear the results of that first jam as it’s the first track — “Toby Arrives” — in the Koch Marshall Trio’s debut album, which also is called “Toby Arrives.”
“It’s definitely one of those magical collaborations,” Koch said. “It’s those kind of unexpected things that are always the keepers.”
It’s been almost 30 years since Koch got his first big break. He sent a tape of his playing with his band, The Tone Controls, to Guitar Player magazine for the 1989 Bluesbreaker Guitar Showdown contest, and guitar legend Buddy Guy chose Koch as the champ.
Over the years, he’s earned a lot of fans among guitar players, with Bonamassa calling his playing “scary good” and describing him as the best player in the world. Vai had this to say: "Greg Koch is one of those rare guitarists that can blend various styles with a light-hearted approach and a tremendous amount of technique. Hearing him play is inspiring to a guitar player to try to achieve greatness on the instrument."
In “The Soul of Tone: Celebrating 60 Years of Fender Amps,” author and former Guitar Player editor Tom Wheeler extolled the virtues of Koch’s playing as well as his entertaining personality: “Not only can he rotate your head in a full Linda Blair 360 with his fiendish guitar chops, but he can also render spot-on imitation of favorite players while still managing to assert a powerful artistic identity all his own.”
And there is actually audible proof that Wheeler was not exaggerating one bit. Koch recorded a companion CD for the book on which he played a variety of guitars through an array of Fender amps, creating tracks for the CDs. And this all was done in La Crosse at Dave’s Guitar Shop, using the collection of vintage Fender amplifiers and guitars amassed by Dave Rogers.
Koch appreciates the nice comments from his peers and they’re helpful, in a way, but he is not letting it go to his head.
“Obviously, it’s very humbling and gratifying when players of that level of talent say nice things about you,” Koch said. “I just want to play, keep on getting better and have it be interesting for people to listen to. But there needs to be a little mythology around an artist to get people interested. Having people of that magnitude say stuff like that certainly helps in the suspension of disbelief.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.