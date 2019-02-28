Engelbert Humperdinck’s classic 1890s opera “Hansel and Gretel” has been a favorite at Viterbo University, coming to the stage there half a dozen times in the past 25 years. It’s a favorite for good reason, according to Stephanie Harter Campbell, who is directing this weekend’s production.
“It’s a really good choice for our students because it’s accessible and the music is so beautiful and fun,” Harter Campbell said.
“Hansel and Gretel” is based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale about two somewhat strong-headed and rebellious young siblings who wander off into the haunted forest and are lured into the clutches of the Gingerbread Witch by her enticingly edible house.
But Harter Campbell, who directed the La Crosse Community Theatre’s production of “Mamma Mia,” wanted to try something different with this staging. As she contemplated setting the opera in the present, she asked herself what form the threat to Hansel and Gretel would take in 2019.
“What does a witch look like in 2019?” Harter Campbell wondered. “Who is eating up children and using them as a commodity?”
Sadly, Harter Campbell said, there are people today who are a good fit for the witch. They’re human traffickers.
More than 40 million people are trafficked into forms of slavery, whether forced labor or for sex, and many of those trafficking victims are children. And it’s not just a problem in the big city or other parts of the world. In 2018, 21 people in La Crosse County came forward for help in extricating themselves from human traffickers.
“And those are just the ones who came forward,” said Leah Wons, a Viterbo junior from the Green Bay area who plays the part of Gretel.
In Viterbo’s production of “Hansel and Gretel,” the “witch” is a human trafficker who runs a sweet shop and lures her victims into her orbit through kindness and gifts. Some of the lyrics in the opera, which are sung in English, have been changed to reflect the new story line, and action on stage during instrumental music interludes helps expand on the issue of human trafficking.
“This is not the fairy tale that everyone is used to,” said Harter Campbell, who is directing her first full-length opera. “We want everyone to be entertained and enjoy the beautiful music and wonderful production values of the opera, but we also hope the audience takes away increased awareness of today’s growing human trafficking problem.”
While Viterbo’s “Hansel and Gretel” deals with a heavy topic, it will have a healthy balance of light and dark elements. The show would be suitable for children as young as 10, Harter Campbell advised, as long as parents are aware that the opera deals with sensitive topics and mature themes.
Wons has sung in a few other operas during her time at Viterbo, but she said the experience of working on “Hansel and Gretel” with Harter Campbell has been a breakthrough for her in terms of strengthening her acting abilities.
“This has pushed me in ways that nothing has ever pushed me before,” Wons said. “It has been a huge learning experience for me. I think it has changed how I look at acting a lot.”
